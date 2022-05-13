- Advertisement -

A third-year student at the Assin Fosu College of Education (FOSCO) in the Central region is receiving treatment at a hospital after a snake struck his testicles while attending to nature’s call.

According to the young man, he quickly jumped to his feet after feeling a sharp sting in his balls only to discover the snake coiled up in the toilet bowl.

The incident reportedly happened at about 5:30 – 6 pm on Wednesday, May 11 2022.

Narrating the incident to Accra-based Adom News, a colleague said the victim received the non-venomous strike while using the toilet in an abandoned toilet facility on campus.

He explained that, despite the availability of an ultra-modern toilet facility in the school, some of the students prefer to use the old latrine.

Meanwhile, sources contacted in the school tell GHPage that the facility where the student was bitten by the reptile isn’t abandoned, contrary to claims.

The student who spoke to the media said they heard the victim crying for help and rushed him to the St. Francis Xavier Government Hospital in Assin Fosu

A tutor at the school, Inusah Mohammad who confirmed the incident said the victim is responding to treatment.