type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLevel 300 student bitten in the testicles by a snake
News

Level 300 student bitten in the testicles by a snake

By Kweku Derrick
Snake in toilet
- Advertisement -

A third-year student at the Assin Fosu College of Education (FOSCO) in the Central region is receiving treatment at a hospital after a snake struck his testicles while attending to nature’s call.

According to the young man, he quickly jumped to his feet after feeling a sharp sting in his balls only to discover the snake coiled up in the toilet bowl.

The incident reportedly happened at about 5:30 – 6 pm on Wednesday, May 11 2022.

Narrating the incident to Accra-based Adom News, a colleague said the victim received the non-venomous strike while using the toilet in an abandoned toilet facility on campus.

He explained that, despite the availability of an ultra-modern toilet facility in the school, some of the students prefer to use the old latrine.

Meanwhile, sources contacted in the school tell GHPage that the facility where the student was bitten by the reptile isn’t abandoned, contrary to claims.

The student who spoke to the media said they heard the victim crying for help and rushed him to the St. Francis Xavier Government Hospital in Assin Fosu

A tutor at the school, Inusah Mohammad who confirmed the incident said the victim is responding to treatment.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 13, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News