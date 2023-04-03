- Advertisement -

An LGBTQ advocate has appealed to Ghanaians to start treating them fairly and with respect since they are all human beings.

According to Alex Kofi Donkor, the hate and animosity many harboured against them for identifying as different was uncalled for and must be stopped.

He insisted that lesbians, gays, etc. are not animals and, as such, must enjoy all the necessary human rights in Ghana.

In an interview on Ultimate FM, Alex Kofi Donkor said:

LGBTQ activist fires ‘Dzata’ Sam George over anti-gay bill

“It’s funny people make comparisons, that animals are not gays as they claim they don’t see male animals having sex, how can someone do that comparison?”

“Are they in the animal world? How many animals have they studied to come to such baseless conclusions? People should allow people to be.

“We are not animals and it is wrong to compare us to animals. We have rights just like any human being and we must be treated right.”

Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ advocate, MP Sam George was called out for his stance against the LGBTQ community and his constant resolve to criminalize their activities in Ghana.

“I hear Sam George speak against us all the time. If he had a son or daughter who wanted to express his sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing? If he feels he is a lion, he cannot be a lion to us. He has been called “Dzata Dzata Dzata” and he wants to act his name, not on us then he should go to the forest and do that,”