Libya Akwantuo: You will die in the desert if you mistakenly fall off their transport cars

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Libya by road Tony-Akwantuo
Tony-Akwantuo
A Ghanaian man now based in Italy has shared his experience in the Libyan desert in search of greener pastures in Europe.

According to the man identified as Tony Owusu, he left Ghana in 2014 in a bid to search for greener pastures outside the country and decided to visit Libya.

Despite having a passport, the connection man got him fake papers so he could travel in trucks loaded with goods and that could get him to his destination.

He continued that the journey by road to Libya wasn’t easy as they were met with various challenges including a shortage of food and water, as well as, the scorching heat from the sun.

Tony, went ahead to say that despite all those challenges, he was not disturbed at all but one thing he is not going to forget is when their tyre blasted making their car somersault several times.

He shared that they were packed in the bucket of a Toyota Hilux pickup car and the only thing supporting them was a plank of wood they were holding.

He added that the car was moving at a top speed something he had never witnessed before and if you mistakenly fell off then that is your end because the drivers won’t stop or turn back to pick you up.

Watch the video below:

He added that he had never seen good drivers like the ones in the desert helping people to enter Libya.

Source:GhPage

