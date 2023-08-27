“Life is not over” – Steve Harvey breaks silence amid divorce rumor online (PHOTOS)

Rumours are swirling online about

the state of Steve Harvey’s marriage, but the US TV host isn’t staying silent.

“No matter what happens, life ain’t over. As long as God wakes you up, that means he ain’t through with you yet. When God wakes you up, he has something for you that you haven’t received. Every day you have the opportunity to make something happen.”

People think the cryptic message is Steve’s way of addressing the ongoing divorce rumours.

The comedian has been trending on the social media platform for days, with people alleging that his wife, Marjorie Harvey cheated on him. But the couple has refrained from fanning the gossip. Steve is staying true to his brand and churning out motivational posts.

See the post below