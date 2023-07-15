- Advertisement -

Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) is in the news again, this time over a dispute with a former Bishop of the church that is gradually turning into an ugly drama.

Bishop Kwame Yirenkyi Ampofo who had served the church since 1996 was dismissed by the leadership in December 2022.

Prior to his dismissal, he was given a Chevrolet Tahoe in 2016 during the course of his employment after it had been used by the wife of the founder of the church, Mrs. Adelaide Heward-Mills, from 2013 to 2016.

According to documents sighted by GHpage, the Healing Jesus denomination of the church then offered the car to him, in addition to a cash gift of GH¢300,000, after he was dismissed in 2022 over a misunderstanding between him and the leadership of the church.

Notwithstanding, the church said while it was yet to transfer the ownership of the car to Bishop Yirenkyi – after happily accepting the gift – he allegedly went about badmouthing the church and its leadership on various platforms.

He is said to be on record as claiming that his dismissal was “wrongful and has been threatening hellfire and brimstone on the church and its leadership.”

Unhappy about the development, the church in a letter addressed to Bishop Yirenkyi on January 5, 2023, requested that he returns the car which was put at his disposal during his service.

Bishop Yirenkyi, however, failed to comply with the directive in a response that appears to suggest that the car was part of a compensation package offered to him upon his dismissal and not a “gift” as claimed by the church.

Dag Heward-Mills

Against this backdrop, the church indicated in a subsequent letter that were no more interested in transferring the car to Bishop Yirenkyi because of his decision to take the car as compensation instead of a “gift”.

“However, before we could actually effect the transfer of the ownership of the car to you legally, you began to attack and insult the church which has been so benevolent to you. This was both a surprise and a shock to the Lighthouse Chapel International in the light of the long history of kindness and honour shown to you,” the church said in a July 4, 2023, letter signed by the Convener of the Bishop’s Council, Bishop Dr. Kofi Hene Asare.

The church said even though it had early on communicated the gift to the bishop, it was at liberty to change its mind.

“… The church is entitled to change its mind on decisions about its intentions on any subject. The church no longer wishes to give you the car because we have had a change of mind and because we never actually transferred ownership to you. We WILL NOT transfer the ownership of this car to you,” it said.

The matter has now been reported to the Auto Theft Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department – with Bishop Yirenkyi having been accused of allegedly stealing the car.