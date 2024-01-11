- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal has received significant support from well-known American rapper Lil Wayne.

This comes after Lil Wayne posted a picture of Medikal on his Instagram story, highlighting the Ghanaian musician’s partnership with well-known beverage brand BumBu Rum, as a way to show his support.

Medikal inked a significant contract to become a brand ambassador for BumBu Rum, a company owned by Sovereign Brands LLC, in Africa during his 2022 U.S. tour.

The Stubborn Academy CEO took things a step further and recorded in the studio with fellow company member Mari Burelle, an American Christian singer and pianist.

The Ghanaian rap legend Medikal was highlighted by Lil Wayne, whose real name is Carter Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. when he posted a picture of Medikal clutching a “BumBu the Original Rum.”

The founder of the Young Money Entertainment record label purposefully associated his name with BumBu Rum Company, enhancing Medikal’s international recognition and securing his position as an endorsed personality.

See Lil Wayne’s post below:

Ghanaians have responded favourably to Lil Wayne’s overwhelming backing of Medikal, expressing enthusiasm and hope for a potential partnership between the two musicians soon.