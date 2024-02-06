type here...
Lil Win and wife respond to divorce rumors with beautiful video – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian comic actor and comedian, popularly known as Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa have put to bed rumors of their divorce and melted hearts with a video of them with their children.

The video, which was shared by Maame Serwaa on TikTok showed the adorable Kumasi based couple and their beautiful children seated on their laps.

The family looked happy as they sat in the ride and sang a song together which goes ahead to debunk all rumors that went viral concert their marriage.

Maame Serwaa captioned the video with a heart emoji and tagged Lil Win, indicating their love for each other.

