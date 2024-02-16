- Advertisement -

Comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has reacted to the lawsuit against him by actress Martha Ankomah for comments passed about her.

Yesterday we reported that Martha Ankomah decided to surprise Lil Win with a lawsuit as a gift for Valentine’s after he in a self-recorded video insulted her for looking down on the Kumawood industry.

According to Lil Win in that rant video, Martha Ankomah turned down a movie gig when approached by Director Frank Fiifi Garbin with the excuse that they don’t have good storylines.

Please click on this link and follow our WhatsApp channel in order not to miss any of our posts… https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCnCfv4yltWGnI3Mb21

Lil Win went ahead to use unprintable words on Martha Ankomah which even got some netizens angry.

Martha Ankomah who has been silent all these while decided to take the matter to court seeking damages worth Ghc5 million.

Hours after the lawsuit found its way on social media, Lil Win decided to respond to her by sharing an old video of NDC’s Asiedu Nketiah stating that any idiot can go to court.

He captioned it: “As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. Movie is my Life. Long live Ghana ?? Movie,” as his reaction to the legal action.”

See his post below:

Please click on this link and follow our WhatsApp channel in order not to miss any of our posts… https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCnCfv4yltWGnI3Mb21