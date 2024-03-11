“I’ll pay anything to go and watch this movie”; Lil Win finally reveals the official premiere date for “A Country Called Ghana”

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has officially announced the premiere dates for his much-anticipated film project dubbed “A Country Called Ghana”.

The actor took to social media handles to reveal the official date stating that the movie will premiere on May 5 and May 6.

Since the Nigerian counterparts like, Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu touched down in Ghana, the film has been the subject of considerable anticipation as it boasts a star-studded cast.

The inclusion of these renowned actors has heightened the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film since its announcement, and the confirmation of the premiere date has added to the anticipation even more.