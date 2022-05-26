- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lil Win, has launched the “One Student, One Pen” project in collaboration with stationery brand DPS.

The Kumawood poster boy who owns Great Minds International School and has children at heart rolled out the initiative on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Kumasi Anglican Secondary School in the Ashanti Region.

Even though he dropped out of school at an early age and cannot speak the English language, Lil Win is using himself as a vessel to impact the lives of students in all Senior High schools in the Ashanti Region.

Addressing an assembly of students, the actor who was in the company of his new wife Maame Serwaa took subtle swipes at critics and detractors who he deemed to have smeared his reputation with unsubstantiated allegations in the media.

From juju to career sabotaging claims, Lil Win has not been spared by persons who have once been in his circles.

This good news comes on the back of the bad press the actor has received in the past few days on issues regarding his collapsed marriage and ex-wife Patricia Afriyie.

Patricia in a recent interview said Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio broke her home by having an affair with her estranged husband Lil Win.

Among other things, she claimed to have seen naked pictures of Sandra on Lil Win’s phone while they were still married. She further accused Sandra Ababio of being a witch and was very happy that Lil Win didn’t settle with her.

However, Patricia wholeheartedly disclosed that she is at peace with Maame Serwaa and has no qualms with her.

Following Patricia’s accusations against Sandra Ababio and Lil Win, the actor has shared a self-made video of himself to address the issue.

In this video, Lil Win negated the rumours of sleeping with Sandra Ankobiah by emphatically stating that it’s a planned smear campaign against him.

He also lamented over how his enemies always run to the media to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Lil Win also used the opportunity to indirectly reveal why he ended things with Patricia who is now on a rants spree.

It’s unclear when Lil Win and Patricia’s back and forth will come to a halt as their differences seem irreconcilable.