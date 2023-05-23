Lil Win Shares Video Of His Baby Daughter For The First Time On Social Media

- Advertisement -

Kumawood Actor and Musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin have shared a cute video of his beautiful daughter for the first time on social media.

Netizens who have come across the video have expressed their admiration for the cute baby as they have attributed her beauty to her mother, Lilwin’s wife.

In the adorable video, the little girl was seen enjoying the music her dad was playing for her as she wiggled her hands and feet.

The little girl was lying on her back and wiggling her hands and feet in the air as her dad played Stonebwoy’s “Into The Future.”

Lil Win sharing the video wrote: “That’s my baby girl ??????????”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW