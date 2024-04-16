Lilwin called Jackie Appiah but she said she was busy putting a carpet in her room- close source reveals

- Advertisement -

Disappointed Ghanaian musician, Flattelo has disclosed why Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin featured Nollywood stars in his yet-to-be-released movie, “A Country Called Ghana” instead of Ghanaian actors and actresses.

The decision of the Kumawood actor to fly Nigerian actors to Ghana for his movie has become one of the online discussions.

Speaking with Rashard on Gh Page TV, Adu Flattelo, who claims to be one of the confidants of the movie star disclosed that Lilwin had plans to feature Ghanaian actors and actresses.

According to him, Lilwin would not have flown Nigerian actors to Ghana if some Ghanaian actors and actresses had agreed to play a role in his movie.

Flattelo claims the “Mama Boss Papa” hitmaker called many popular Ghanaian actors and actresses for a feature but they rejected it, even though he was ready to pay them.

On her part, according to Flattelo, decent Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah refused to be featured in the movie, giving a reason that she had bought a new carpet and wanted to decorate her room with it.