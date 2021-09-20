type here...
‘Those closer to Lilwin are suffering, he pays less attention to them’ – Long Face

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hurt by the turpitude of Comic Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to him over 10 years of serving him even before becoming popular, Long Face has bared it all in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV.

The actor and events MC, Long Face has disclosed that Lilwin pays less attention to those closest to him and is very ungrateful hence cutting ties with the popular actor after years of servitude.

According to Long Face, he has gone to the extreme in doing things for Lilwin on and off set which he never paid for. He revealed to the host, Rashad that the famous TV star does not treat people close to him very well.

He added that Lilwin does things to his core team which goes contrary to speculations out there in the public that the comic actor is a cheerful giver and respecter of all persons.

He recounted an instance where Lilwin ignored him when he reached out to him to do a promotional video for him concerning his MC and music talent since he has a mass following.

Watch the video below;

Long Face, an actor cum musician, however, disclosed that should Lilwin reached out to him for help he will be glad to be of help but this time is not free; he’ll charge him per the service.

READ ALSO: The highest pay I’ve received after working with Lil Win for 10 years is GHS300 – Long Face

Source:GHPAGE

