Lilwin’s movie will be a complete trash- Ghanaians

Plans are far advanced towards the premiering of Kumawood actor cum musician, Lilwin’s much-anticipated movie, “A country called Ghana”.

Even though netizens are yet to have a view of the movie, they have already shared their opinions about the movie.

Many netizens have opinionated that the movie will be complete trash despite the features of top-notch Nollywood actors.

Netizens shared their opinion via the comment section of a post by Ghanaian rapper, Guru regarding the yet-to-be premiered movie.

Guru took to his official Facebook page to implore his staunch followers to support his colleague and friend during the premiering of the movie.

However, Guru did not get the anticipated response as many labeled the movie as complete trash.

According to netizens, unlike professional and proper movies that take ample time to be shot and edited, “A Country Called Ghana” was shot within a few days.