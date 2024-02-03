Lilwin’s wife allegedly divorces him; Actor gets accused of reportedly sleeping with other actresses and single motherhood revelations

- Advertisement -

Kumawood star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and his wife Maame Serwaa who’s currently based in the US have reportedly divorced.

This piece of sad information was subtly revealed by Ohemaa in a short Tiktok video that has since gone viral despite being deleted on her official TikTok page.

According to Ohemaa in the circulating video, she’s now a single mother who takes care of her children alone and doesn’t rely on her husband for help or support.

As stated by Ohemaa, she’s the one currently taking care of the 3 kids she shares with Lilwin.

In the caption attached to the video, Ohemaa also begged God to bless her hustle since she’s now a single mother who needs a lot of strength and grace to work daily to be able to take good care of her children.

Following the virality of the video, some hot accusations have been levelled against Lilwin.

According to Trouble, a popular Ghanaian UK-based Tiktoker, Ohemaa was forced to divorce Lilwi due to his never-ending cheating spree.

As asserted by Trouble in a TikTok video that has also gone rife on social media, Lilwin is currently in an extramarital affair with one of the popular Kumawood actresses.

In Trouble’s video, he alleged that aside from the said Kumawood actress, Lilwin also sleeps with other women in the showbiz industry under the guise of going on set to shoot movies and premier movies.

Watch the video below to know more…

Lilwin Marries Maame Serwaa

In May 2022, Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin got himself a new wife by marrying the love of his life; Maame Serwaa who is also the mother of his twin boys.

The marriage came six years after several reports of his divorce from his first wife, Patricia Nkansah.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, the actor took to Instagram to share different photos from his private marriage ceremony.

“Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me feel a little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assured me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up to #wezzyempire,” he wrote under a photo of him and his wife.

“Where there is love there is life Adom Nyame Nhyira wo…My time is up,” he added in subsequent posts.