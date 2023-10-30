- Advertisement -

Lionel Messi has just won the 2023 Ballon d’Or slated which took place in Paris-France.

The Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of football took place on Monday, 30th November 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

The award was presented to him by his new boss and football legend, David Beckham.

Messi had already won the Ballon d’Or seven times and had an outstanding performance in the 2022-23 season, particularly with his country’s national team.

His skill, vision and goalscoring ability once again highlighted him as one of the best players in the world which assisted him to clinch the number 8 to his impressive collection.

Since the start of this month, many reports announced the Argentina superstar as the winner of this year’s Ballon d’or.

Messi emerged a an outright favourite to claim the top prize after leading the Albiceleste to the triumph during 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year old was named MVP of the tournament and has scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists during the 2022/23 season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding to this, Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win their first-ever trophy by handing them the Leagues Cup being the top scorer and best player of the competition.