Lionel Messi donates his eighth Ballon d’Or to the Barcelona museum

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Messi does not have enough space at home to display all of his record-setting collection of trophies, with Barcelona on hand to help him out in that department.

Seven of his Ballons d’Or are currently housed in the Catalan club’s official museum, and E-Noticies has revealed that number eight is on the way.

Messi has previously said: “Everything I own is in Barcelona, there at the museum. Ballons d’Or, Golden Boots, everything.”

Messi has made the gesture of giving it up so that it can be displayed along with the other seven he has won. Others are of the view that, it’s a replica of the award.

