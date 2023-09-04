Lionel Messi’s wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was involved in a comical moment with Jordi Alba in the MLS Cup win over Nashville.

The wife of the superstar appeared to have confused the Spaniard for her husband in a hilarious video that surfaced online.

A video gained traction online today, showing what looked like post-match celebrations after Inter Miami’s win over Nashville in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi’s arrival has impacted the course of the Miami-based club’s history, as they have gone nine games unbeaten since his arrival, which included a triumph in the Leagues Cup.

The cameras unavoidably panned on the wife of the show’s star, and she was involved in what looked like a case of mistaken identity.

Antonella was seen in the video advancing towards an individual, which turned out to be Jordi Alba.

The Argentine, who seemed to be gunning for a moment of affection with the individual she was approaching, however, retracted as the pair got closer, opting for a casual meeting of arms.

The incident has gotten quite a number of laughs on social media, as it seems Antonella mistook Alba for Lionel Messi.