Tall List of Gospel Musicians KODA worked with & Songs he influenced to ‘Blow’ with his Music Talent

- Advertisement -

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, was a highly acclaimed Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist born on December 15, 1978, in Takoradi.

His musical journey began at a young age when he developed a deep love for musical instruments, particularly the guitar. His mother recognized his talent and enrolled him in a music class at the age of 10, where he honed his skills and passion for music.

During his time at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), KODA’s musical prowess blossomed as he became the mass choir director of the university.

He also held key roles in various music groups such as the “Music Wing of Baptist Students Union,” “KNUST’s Simply Jazz Crew,” and “God’s Instruments.”

KODA was a leading member of the legendary Ghanaian contemporary gospel group “Da Project,” showcasing his versatility and talent.

After completing his tertiary education, KODA embarked on a remarkable journey in music production. He co-wrote, mixed, mastered, and produced the exceptional album ‘Awurade Ei’ for KNUST’s “God’s Instruments” at KODED studios in Takoradi, Ghana.

The album garnered massive recognition nationwide, featuring hits like ‘Awurade Ei (Se Woma Wonsa Soa),’ ‘Tumi,’ and ‘Onyame Ye D’awase.’

KODA’s influence in the music industry extended beyond his solo work. He collaborated with renowned gospel artists both in and out of Ghana, including Nii Okai, Pastor Joseph Gyebi, Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyful Way Inc., and many others.

His contributions as a music producer on albums like ‘Moko Be’ and ‘Gye W’ayeyi’ for Nii Okai further solidified his reputation.

In addition to his successful collaborations, KODA formed the music group “The Anointed” with his friends based in Takoradi.

The group actively supported gospel ministries in Ghana and overseas, leaving a lasting impact on the gospel music scene.

Throughout his career, KODA released four vocal albums and two gospel jazz albums, each showcasing his musical depth and creativity.

Hits like ‘Waye Wie,’ ‘Zion’s song,’ ‘Guide Me O,’ and ‘Nsem Pii’ from his albums ‘Nyame Beye,’ ‘Black & White,’ and ‘OXYGEN’ resonated with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim.

As a music tutor, KODA shared his expertise through instructional DVDs on bass and lead guitar, as well as live concert DVDs capturing the energy of his performances.

His dedication to music education and performance excellence left a lasting impact on aspiring musicians and fans alike.

KODA’s personal life was marked by love and family. He was married to Ewurama Dua Anto, also a talented singer, and they shared a blessed family with two sons and a daughter.

Sadly, KODA passed away from a short illness in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to inspire and uplift listeners. Rest in peace, KODA.