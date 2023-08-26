LIST: Meet Lori Harvey, daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey who have dated over 5 celebrities

She’s always making headlines for dating some of the biggest names in entertainment and as usual, dumping them.

While she’s known for high-profile relationships, the model keeps true details about her relationships under wraps, especially once her romances end.

Read ahead for everything we know about Lori Harvey’s love life and which one of Hollywood’s rising stars she’s dating now

Memphis Depay (2016-2018)

Lori Harvey began her first public relationship in 2015 with Dutch soccer superstar Memphis Depay. On June 26, 2017, Lori’s stepfather, Family Feud host Steve Harvey confirmed that Memphis popped the question and Lori happily accepted.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trey Songz (2018-2019)

Lori began hanging out with R&B singer Trey Songz in late 2018. After they were spotted on several outings together, Lori hard launched her relationship with Trey on Insta in January 2019 sharing a pic of them cuddling with the caption, “It is what it is.”

One month later, Lori deleted all photos of Trey from her Instagram, hinting at a possible breakup.

Sean “Diddy” Combs

The paps shared photos of Lori walking around New York City with Bad Boy Records mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Later that July, the duo was spotted with matching outfits that seemingly confirmed rumors they were a couple.

According to E! News, Lori and Diddy enjoyed a meal with her parents during a group vacay to Italy. The couple’s romance eventually fizzled out, and by that October, Lori had unfollowed the producer and rapper on Instagram.

Future (2019-2020)

Lori attended “Mask Off” rapper Future’s 36th birthday party in November 2019 igniting rumors that she was his date. That December, the Grammy award-winning emcee posted a video of Lori in his Instagram Story and captioned it “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Reports of a breakup emerged during the summer of 2020, and both Future and Lori scrubbed their IGs clean of any evidence that they were ever together.

The following summer, Future appeared to take a dig at Lori on his June 2021 track “Maybach.” The “Wait for You” emcee rapped, “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Michael B. Jordan (2020-2022)

Photos of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey traveling to her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, right before Thanksgiving in 2020 got the internet talking. Two months later, the duo made things Instagram official, posting Polaroid pics confirming they were indeed dating.

They were a couple for a year and a half and shared adorable moments spending time together. The Creed star rented out the Atlanta aquarium for a private Valentine’s Day dinner. The couple even called each other nicknames “Turtle” and “Nugget” whenever they shared posts of each other on Instagram.

In June 2022, People announced that the couple had broken up. According to a source, Lori wasn’t ready to take things further.

“Michael matured a lot throughout their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source said. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Damson Idris (2023-Present)

Unlike the rest of her friends who took to their IG Stories with adorable shots of the model, Damson sparked rumors of a possible relationship when he uploaded a picture of him kissing Lori’s cheek and holding her tight with the caption, “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Lori subtly confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo dump recapping her birthday dinner. She stood next to the Snow Fall actor while he gripped her lower waist. In another shot, the actor kissed her hand while she stared into his eyes.