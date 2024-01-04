List of Public Holidays in Ghana 2024

- Advertisement -

In the year 2024, the people of the Republic of Ghana will observe a total of 13 statutory holidays with three falling on weekends.

These statutory holidays are arranged for by the dictates of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and was made public by the Interior Ministry.

Starting off was the New Year Day, 1st January 2024 and below are the list of holidays to be observed in 2024z

Jan 08: Constitution Day (in lieu);

Constitution Day is a public holiday in Ghana. The holiday commemorates the anniversary when the 1992 constitution became official on January 7, 1993. It falls on January 7, 2024, and is observed on January 8, 2024.

Mar 06: Independence Day

Independence Day, observed on March 6, 2024, celebrates the anniversary of the declaration of Ghanaian independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

Mar 29: Good Friday

Good Friday is a Christian holiday celebrating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed on Friday immediately preceding Easter Sunday, March 29, 2024.

Apr 01: Easter Monday

Easter Monday is to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and it is the Monday after Easter Sunday. It is observed on April 1, 2024.

Apr 10: Eid ul-Fitr

Muslims worldwide celebrate this religious holiday, celebrating the end of a month of fasting. The holiday falls on the first day of Syawal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. The holiday falls on April 10, 2024.

May 01: Workers’ Day

May Day, observed on May 1, 2024, celebrates workers’ achievements. The holiday originates in the eight-hour day movement, which is eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

Jun 17: Eidul-Adha

Eid al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is an important Muslim festival. The holiday falls on June 17, 2024, and it honors the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Aug 05: Founders’ Day (in lieu)

Founders’ Day commemorates the contributions of all people who led to the independence of modern Ghana, notably “The Big Six”, which refers to the six leaders known as the Founding Fathers of Ghana. The holiday falls on August 4, 2024, and is observed on August 5, 2024.

Sep 23: Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day (in lieu)

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day celebrates the birthday of Kwame Nkrumah, one of the founders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) political party, and made important contributions to the independence of modern Ghana. The holiday falls on September 21, 2024, and is observed on September 23, 2024.

Dec 06: Farmer’s Day

Farmer’s Day, observed on December 6, 2024, is a holiday in honor of the hard work of farmers and fishermen. The holiday was introduced in 1988 by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to respect and recognize the farmers and fishermen in Ghana, who play an important role in Ghana’s economy.

Dec 25: Christmas Day

Christmas Day is celebrated on December 25, 2024, and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Christmas Day is a holiday of sharing. People exchange Christmas gifts and cards with families and friends.

Dec 26: Boxing Day

Boxing Day is also known as St. Stephen’s Day and is widely known as a shopping holiday in some countries. It falls on December 26, 2024.