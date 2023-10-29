WATCH: Little girl causes stir as she easily identifies a ‘condom’; describes what it is used for

- Advertisement -

A little girl has stirred series of reactions online as she effortlessly identifies the bedroom protection rubber, condom and describe what it is used for.

In the video sighted on social media, the young girl can be seen promptly responding to a man’s query about the product in front of her mother.

He asked, What is this?” and without hesitation, the little girl answered, “A condom.”

The man continued, asking what it is used for, and the girl responded by humorously moving her waist to demonstrate its purpose.

The actions of the little girl, along with her responses and the man’s questions (whose face was not shown), have garnered online attention, with many people flocking to the comment section to express their opinions.