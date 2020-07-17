type here...
I took a loan for my husband and he left me to marry a different woman – Lady

By Mr. Tabernacle
Love is the most ‘abused’ word in the whole world. Often times we are blinded by lust which according to the typical naive youth is called love.

It’s never a good feeling to see the one you love and have invested so much in cheat on you right before your eyes.

One story that has caught utmost attention is that of a lady identified by the name Deebie Neequaye.

The beautiful young energetic lady speaking to MP at Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM narrated her bad experience of what ‘love’ did to her after her husband whom she thought was good left her for another woman.

Deebie sharing her ordeal said she was living with her husband very peacefully. Things were very fine with them until she got pregnant and underwent a dangerous surgery.

Days after she successfully had her surgery, her husband began to act very indifferently. Their love bond started to fade away.

According to her, she still as at now can’t understand why her husband left her for another woman whilst they had a child.

Fast forward to her narration, worried mother of one, Deebie Neequaye told the host that she questioned the husband about the sudden change but the reply from him was that ‘things will get better’.

As a woman who exceedingly loves her baby daddy, she fell for the simple reply knowing well all as not okay between them.

The husband after calming her down with that reply went on to ask her for money to go on a business trip. She did give him. Deebie went for a loan amounting to GHc8,000 and gave to him.

About a month later, she went on Facebook to upload her new pictures only to see pictures of her husband happily engaged to another woman. Shocking right?

WATCH DEEBIE NEEQUAYE AS SHE RECOUNTS HER SAD MOMENTS IN HER LOVE JOURNEY:

Such a sad story!

Source:GHPAGE

