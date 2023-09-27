Lookalike squad attacks, fires and blasts Nana Ama Mcbrown (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young lady who has a striking resemblance to renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown has been trending on the internet for the past three days now after she granted an interview and attacked Mcbrown in the process.

The drama began after the lady showcased herself and imitated the versatile Empress Mcbrown in various ways, even going as far as wearing her famous ‘government uniform,’ locally known as the ‘Aban Jersey.’

While King Promise gifted his lookalike a Hisense mobile phone and garnered considerable attention, Nana Ama Mcbrown seemed uninterested in offering such recognition to anyone who impersonates her.

During one of the episodes of her show, Onua Showtime, Nana Ama Mcbrown took a moment to address the trend of lookalikes and share her perspective on it.

While not mentioning her “lookalike” directly, she made subtle comments that seemed to be directed at those who mimic her.

Sarcastically, Nana Ama Mcbrown joked that the lady on social media who was presenting herself as her lookalike should formally request permission before she could be recognized as an official and certified lookalike. She playfully added that unless she personally chooses you, you can’t truly be like her.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Clearly, the lookalike lady got offended by Mcbrown’s remark ands has since lablled her as a wicked woman.

In a new video from the infamous’s lookalike squad, Robest GH who serves as the mouthpiece for the clique slammed Mcbrown and further assured her that her demaning words will never break them down.

As aellged by Robest GH, he was slammed when they went to meet Mcbrown on her birthday.

He further claimed that, Mcbrown’s producers prevented her lookalike from meeting the star actress.

According to Robest GH, they’ll still continue with their lookalike ‘job’ and nothing under the son can stop them – Not even the fericous comments from Mcbrown.

Watch the video below to know more…