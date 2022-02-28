type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI've lost count of the number of cars I own - Safo...
Entertainment

I’ve lost count of the number of cars I own – Safo Kantanka Jnr (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
I've lost count of the number of cars I own - Safo Kantanka Jnr (VIDEO)
Kwadwo Safo Jnr
- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr demonstrated his fortune by telling media guru Bola Ray that he had lost count of the number of automobiles he has.

In a trailer film released on Bola Ray’s Instagram page, Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunted his array of costly cars, including a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a G-Wagon.

During their talk, Kwadwo Safo revealed that he was infatuated with cars and watches, particularly high-end ones and that he would dump old models every 8 to 10 years to create room for new ones.

He added that car models from the early 2010s are now outdated for him, therefore he separates them from the newer versions he owns.

“I have an old and new section…maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section,” he said. When asked about the number of cars he owns, the Kantanka CEO disclosed that he does not know because he cannot count them. “Truthfully I can’t count. I’m being very honest…Some are not even parked here,” he said.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 28, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.5 ° F
    79.5 °
    79.5 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    100 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News