I’ve lost count of the number of cars I own – Safo Kantanka Jnr (VIDEO)

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr demonstrated his fortune by telling media guru Bola Ray that he had lost count of the number of automobiles he has.

In a trailer film released on Bola Ray’s Instagram page, Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr flaunted his array of costly cars, including a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a G-Wagon.

During their talk, Kwadwo Safo revealed that he was infatuated with cars and watches, particularly high-end ones and that he would dump old models every 8 to 10 years to create room for new ones.

He added that car models from the early 2010s are now outdated for him, therefore he separates them from the newer versions he owns.

“I have an old and new section…maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section,” he said. When asked about the number of cars he owns, the Kantanka CEO disclosed that he does not know because he cannot count them. “Truthfully I can’t count. I’m being very honest…Some are not even parked here,” he said.

Watch the video below: