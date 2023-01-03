- Advertisement -

Fans are talking about Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla,’s dance moves.

The attention of many who have come into contact with her is focused on her curvaceous body, which is almost irresistible.

Stonebwoy has been praised for having exceptional taste and preference when it comes to women and for picking Louisa as his wife.

The “Gidigba” hitmaker married Louisa in June 2017. a blissful union that has produced two kids: L. Janam Joachim Satekla and Catherine Jidula Satekla.

However, Louisa’s dance moves, which she displayed at the event organized by UTV, got many talking and admiring how beautiful she is.

Louisa’s curvaceous body earns Stonebwoy praise for marrying the perfect lady.

"Stonebwoy know market" – Fans react to curvy Louisa's dance moves pic.twitter.com/nFug9UDXlt — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 3, 2023

Perry wrote: “Oh my God see shape , stonebwoy know market.”

Another wrote: “But how did you do this?? I mean the flat tummy. My gf has not even given birth yet but her tummy is running race with the train”