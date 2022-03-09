“Love is a beautiful thing” – Reactions after a 19-year-old guy shared a lovely video of his 70-year-old white girlfriend

- Advertisement -

In recent times, most guys have joined the bandwagon to go into romantic affairs with old white women for reasons best known to them although it’s clear a majority of these guys are in for the green card and not love.

A young Nigerian guy who has supposedly fallen in love with a 70-year-old white lady has wowed netizens with a lovely video of himself and his sweetheart.

Apparently, the 70-year-old girlfriend travelled all the way from the US to Nigerian to meet her young lover and has since refused to go back to the states.

Modern men are more of gold diggers than ladies and I’m not even joking about it.

The zeal and love for hard work to enjoy a soft life is fats vanishing from the world.

Everyone wants to join the easy route to make a huge fortune within a twinkling.

It’s very disheartening to see society wallowing in such calamity at a fast pace.

Watch the video below to know more…