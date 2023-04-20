“Love is scam, consider only men with more money” – Bride advises single ladies

A bride has advised single ladies not to believe in love and make decisions based on their fragile emotions.

According to her, love is a scam that only leaves those who believe in it disappointed and dejected.

Therefore, she has opined that women get attracted to men with more money, enjoys the perks that come with it, and when they feel uncomfortable, leave the relationship.

In a video on her wedding day, the bride advised against women entering into marriage or relationships under the belief that they are in love.

She maintained that one of the biggest mistakes a woman could ever make is to settle down with a man simply because she thinks she is in love.