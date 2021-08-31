Lovers commit suicide after their families refused to allow them to marry

- Advertisement -

Sad news from Anambra State in Nigeria has it that two lovers have allegedly committed suicide after their families failed to allow them to get married.

According to the source, the two families are not allowed to get married due to the caste system between the Osu and Ohu people in the country.

The two from the source stated that they drank snipper poison and left a note stating the reason why they committed the act.

“We made up or minds to end it all because we can’t stay without each other. Ndi Okija, Anambra and Igbo people say No to Osu Caste!!!” the note reads.

See photo below:

Lovers