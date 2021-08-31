type here...
GhPageNewsLovers commit suicide after their families refused to allow them to marry
News

Lovers commit suicide after their families refused to allow them to marry

By Qwame Benedict
rope suicide loop
- Advertisement -

Sad news from Anambra State in Nigeria has it that two lovers have allegedly committed suicide after their families failed to allow them to get married.

According to the source, the two families are not allowed to get married due to the caste system between the Osu and Ohu people in the country.

The two from the source stated that they drank snipper poison and left a note stating the reason why they committed the act.

“We made up or minds to end it all because we can’t stay without each other. Ndi Okija, Anambra and Igbo people say No to Osu Caste!!!” the note reads.

See photo below:

Lovers
Lovers
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
69 %
1.6mph
93 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News