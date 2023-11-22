“Low budget honeymoon”; Kalybos and his wife seen chilling in a simple beach for their honeymoon – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Kalybos made headlines days ago after he walked down the aisle with his newly wedded wife.

The ceremony was tagged with many controversies and backlash but the comedian didn’t let it get to him as he is seen having the time of his life with his wife.

The newlyweds had a romantic honeymoon at an undisclosed beach.

The venue was decorated with lovely red roses. The couple wore all-white attire to complement the whole ambiance.

The pictures of the romantic moment between the couple only proved they were ready to take their lives to the next level.

Check out the photos below