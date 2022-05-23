Low-budget King Promise wows fans with epic performance on the street

- Advertisement -

A young man who shares strikingly similar physical features with Ghanaian singer King Promise has capitalized on that to wow fans with an epic performance.

On the street, the doppelganger in the company of two others who looked like KiDi and Kuami Eugene thrilled fans with their performances.

For the unsuspecting passerby, they took him for the original King Promise.

With a car parked which was blaring a song from the artiste, the low-budget King promise is seen in a video mimicking him.

He failed at singing the song word for word but tried as hard as possible to convince fans who gathered to enjoy his performance.

There are so many clout-chasing doppelgangers who have reared their heads in the showbiz industry impersonating the original persons and using their works for their personal benefits.

Almost all the celebrities have had one doppelganger in one form or the other but the instance where these individuals are booking shows and performing in the name of the original persons needs to be checked.