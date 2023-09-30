“M.anifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie” – Bitter Samini rants again

- Advertisement -

Veteran Reggae-Dancehall act,Samini who is currently on a ranting spree has claimed that, Manifest the god MC is a better rapper than Sarkodie.

During his trending interview with Bella Mundi on Tv3 Day Show program, Samini picked M.anifest over Sarkodie and it has sparked reaction among fans of the two rappers.

According to Samini who said “I think he’s a better rapper with deeper and more meaningful lyrics. No disrespect to Sarkodie but when it comes to this two rappers, Manifest is in a different league altogether” which goes on to assert that the Tema base rapper is not deep with his lyrics.

He also clarified that his choice of the two rappers had nothing to do with his ongoing dispute with Sarkodie, which has lately gained media attention.