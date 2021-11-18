Maame Serwaa resurfaces on social media with new looks – video

- Advertisement -

Actress Clara Amoateng Benson after months of going off social media has resurfaced with a whole new look.

The young and talented actress has got the internet buzzing again. Serwaa in the latest video is looking well-built with huge melons.

In the video, Maame Serwaa is seen clothed in a white-coloured tight-fitting dress revealing her contour. The movie star relished herself for the changes.

The Kumawood screen goddess has been very reclusive online recently with her absence on social media quite obvious.

However, she spontaneously breaks the internet with the sought-after goodies her mum gave her when she decides to shake herself on the internet.

Maame Serwaa is a young Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador. In April 2018, she was featured in BBC Africa’s documentary on the Thriving Ghanaian Movie Industry.

She has also won several awards including Kumawood Best Actress of the Year 2015 and Ghana Tertiary Awards Best Actress of the Year 2018.

Benson was born in Kumasi. She was born on 19 August 2000 to Rose Benson and Opanyin Kwabena Nyame.

In 2017, she completed her secondary level education at Serwaa Nyarko Girls’ Senior High School.

And then was awarded a four-year degree scholarship to study at the Knutsford University College located in East Legon, Accra.