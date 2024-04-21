type here...
News
News

“Maame Water” told me Funny Face brought Castro to her for wealth- Abena Korkor

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial Abena Korkor has made a shocking disclosure about the disappearance of Ghanaian musician, Castro.

Speaking in a viral self-recorded video, Abena Korkor disclosed that Funny Face knows the whereabouts of Castro.

Narrating the story, Abena Korkor said she went to the beach to have fun and ask God for forgiveness and support.

According to her, while she was in the process, a marine spirit appeared to her and told her that Funny Face knew about the sudden disappearance of Castro.

Abena Korkor said she was told that Funny Face sent Castro to “Maame water” in exchange for wealth and success.

She added that she was told until Funny Face confessed his sin of exchanging Castro for health, he would continue to suffer.

Source:Ghpage

