‘Maame Wata’ took me and three friends to the underworld – Ex-hairdresser opens up

An ex-hairdresser has shared a chilling story on how she together with three of her friends were taken to the underworld but she was the only one to have been able to return to earth.

Sharing the experience, she narrated that they were taken to the underworld by a client whom they had gone to render home service.

According to her, that particular woman who is known to everyone in Kantamanto a suburb in Accra as Maame Water invited them to her house to braid her hair for her only for them to end up in the underworld.

She explained that out of three people that went to the lady’s house it was only one person who came back because she was courageous and shouted the name, Jesus.

The lady added that they thought the Maame Water name on her was just a nickname not knowing it was actually her real name.

On how they went to the underworld she revealed that she was not the one but it was her senior who narrated the incident to them saying that few minutes after they started braiding the lady’s hair, they ended up in the underworld.

Watch the video below:

The former hairdresser explained that it was based on that story and some other reasons made her quit learning the trade because she was not ready to succumb to any spiritual powers.