Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorced GH husband with 3 kids and marries USA small boy for green papers

The 19 years marriage of ace Ghanaian media personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu came to abrupt end despite producing 3 children then she jumped onto a second marriage.

According to a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Maame Yeboah Asiedu was clad in a traditional outfit together with her USA-based husband during the almost private marriage ceremony.

Cybernauts expressed their utmost surprise and began to raise concerns about the fact that she is already married and has three (3) kids already.

As a reminder, Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a well-known TV personality in the country who hosts shows about marriage and gives advice on how to deal with relationship and marriage problems.

It’s starting to give that she married her most current husband for American green papers.