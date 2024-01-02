type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMaame Yeboah Asiedu divorced GH husband with 3 kids and marries USA...
Entertainment

Maame Yeboah Asiedu divorced GH husband with 3 kids and marries USA small boy for green papers

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The 19 years marriage of ace Ghanaian media personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu came to abrupt end despite producing 3 children then she jumped onto a second marriage.

According to a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, Maame Yeboah Asiedu was clad in a traditional outfit together with her USA-based husband during the almost private marriage ceremony.

Cybernauts expressed their utmost surprise and began to raise concerns about the fact that she is already married and has three (3) kids already.

As a reminder, Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a well-known TV personality in the country who hosts shows about marriage and gives advice on how to deal with relationship and marriage problems.

It’s starting to give that she married her most current husband for American green papers.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
27 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more