Entertainment

Maame Yeboah Asiedu reportedly loses her East Legon mansion and other properties to ex-husband

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Maame Yeboah Asiedu's ex-husband and current husband clash over her in court
A latest update circulating on social media concerning the divorce and remarriage of media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has it that has lost a portion of her assets, including their East Legon mansion to her husband.

This was revealed by an instagram blogger by the name “SoCalledCeleb”, who also shed light on the manipulative tactics employed by the man in the days preceding their separation.

The blogger claims that the husband insisted on reclaiming certain possessions before considering any possibility of reconciliation.

It was also revealed that Maame Yeboah was the breadwinner of the family and that the husband never contributed to the kids up bringing financially.

