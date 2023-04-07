type here...
Maame Yeboah Asiedu in trouble for reportedly scamming a lady GHc65k

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular Media Personality and Marriage Counselor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has been called out by a lady on social media over debt.

The lady is claiming on social media that Maame Yeboah owes her a startling sum of GHc65,000.

The money, according to the lady, was meant to be used for land purchases but ended up in Maame Yeboah’s possession.

In a post, the lady who levelled this serious allegation on Maame Yeboah also described her as a hypocrite with two faces and a liar.

The lady added that she has records of her interactions with Maame Yeboah, including call logs, audio messages, and receipts, to back up her claims.

She claimed to have taped each and every exchange with Maame Yeboah from the very beginning to end.

The woman claims that Maame Yeboah, who is currently an evangelist, has stopped speaking with her over debt.

These unconfirmed claims have generated a lot of discussion on social media, with netizens asking Maame Yeboah to address the accusations and clear her name if they are false.

