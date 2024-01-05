Maame Yeboah’s Ex-Husband takes her to court; losing her East Legon Mansion and other Properties

- Advertisement -

The recent divorce and rapid remarriage of Maame Yeboah Asiedu, a former media personality turned evangelist, have become buzzworthy topics on social media in Ghana.

Many are surprised by the quick turnaround, especially considering her public stance against divorce. However, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has clarified that it was her husband who initiated the divorce.

Contrary to initial speculations, reports suggest that Maame Yeboah Asiedu has allegedly relinquished almost all of her properties to her ex-husband without a court battle.

Apparently, her ex-husband intended to take her to court to divide their assets, including their East Legon Mansion, Bortianor residential house, and donation car.

Surprisingly, Maame Yeboah Asiedu opted to avoid legal proceedings and voluntarily handed over all these properties to her ex-husband.

Sources indicate that the situation unfolded when Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s husband left their home for an extended period.

Despite her efforts to reconcile and invite him back, he remained unresponsive. Eventually, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, following custom, sent her bride price, along with traditional offerings, to her husband’s family as a symbolic gesture of divorce.

Shortly after this customary act, she received a court notice from her husband, who was now seeking a share of their shared assets.

In an unexpected turn of events, Maame Yeboah Asiedu chose not to contest the matter in court and willingly handed over everything they had acquired together.

Remarkably, the reports suggest that Maame Yeboah Asiedu had been the primary financial provider for the family, with her husband allegedly making minimal contributions to their children’s upbringing.

This information was shared in a video where someone named Tina provided insights into the situation.

The unfolding events in Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s personal life have captivated public attention, showcasing the complexities and unexpected turns that can accompany marital relationships, even for public figures who advocate against divorce.