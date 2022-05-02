- Advertisement -

Some residents of Kaase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Sunday afternoon put their lives at risk in an attempt to siphon fuel from a fuel tanker that had overturned.

Despite the danger it posed to them, no one seemed bothered by a potential explosion that could have killed dozens in just a split second.

Video of the scene uploaded to social media shows many people running toward the tanker with containers to fetch fuel gushing out into a nearby gutter.

Watch the video below.

Fire Service personnel who were informed of the incident around 5:00 pm got to the scene and dispersed the crowd before they started a process to offload the fuel into another truck to avert any unfortunate incident.

According to the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DO3 Peter Addai, some residents actually succeeded in siphoning some of the fuel.

He said the Fire Service had a tough time stopping them as some residents were still bent on siphoning the fuel, forcing them to call in the police.

The fuel tanker was on its way to the BOST Ashanti Regional Depot at Kaase when the incident occurred not very far from its destination.

There’s no information yet as to whether any casualty was recorded during the process.