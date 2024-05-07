I made 90 percent of the money I have from social media- Fella Makafui

Actress cum movie producer, Fella Makafui has advised social media users and Ghanaians at large to utilize social media.

Fella Makafui claims social media does not only bridge people globally together nor serves as a source of entertainment.

Speaking with Berla Mundi in an interview on TV3 which Ghpage.com monitored, the mother of one disclosed that social media pays a lot.

To buttress her assertion, Fella Makafui said that social media has helped her a lot financially.

Fella Makafui claims she has made a lot of money from her presence on social media platforms.

She noted that she owns 4 businesses presently, and 90 percent of all her money comes from social media.

She used the opportunity to advise both youngsters and the aged to utilize social media well so that they could make money from there.

“I would say all these four businesses that I mention, 90% of the money I make comes from social media. So instead of wasting your time on one celebrity page and wanting to be like them, use the time to get better. It won’t be easy from the beginning but small, small you will get there,” she said.