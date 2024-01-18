Magic cat accurately predicts Ghana vs Egypt game – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A cat who goes by the name Nimbus Prono is going viral after accurately predicting the result of the crucial game between Ghana and Egypt.

The attention comes as the animal predicted that the game would end in a draw and has raised speculation on Ghpage TV after the video was shared there.

The cat moved slowing towards three glass bowls with each representing either a win for the Black Stars, a win for the Pharaohs of Egypt or a draw.

It opted for the glass bowl in the middle indicating that the game would end in a draw.

The prediction of the cat has caught the attention of many football lovers especially as it rightly predicted the game between Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Mail vs South Africa and Senegal vs Gambia.