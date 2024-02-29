Mahama And GHAMRO Donate To Support KK Kabobo

- Advertisement -

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama as well as the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has donated to ace Ghanaian musician, KK. Kaboobo.

This comes after a picture of the veteran musician in a yellow shirt looking haggard went viral.

Per reports, the veteran musician is battling a liver problem, and sadly enough, his immediate family was out of money due to the high medical expenses among others, hence, called on philanthropists, staunch fans of the musician, and the everyday Ghana for financial support.

Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who promised to bring to the limelight if there is any further development on the issue took to his Facebook page to announce that the former president had supported the musician with an amount worth 5, 000 Ghana cedis.

He used the opportunity to thank the former president on behalf of the family of the veteran musician.

“After I broke the story of Veteran Musician K.K. Kabobo…. The flag bearer of the NDC His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has donated GH?5000 to him. God bless you H.E. The family is grateful”, he said.

Even though he is unwell and could hardly speak, KK Kabobo, whilst speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com announced “GHAMRO was here, they gave me GH2000 for medication. Some other groups based in Takoradi were also able to raise some money, which they donated,” he said.