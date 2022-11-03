Mahama asked Bulldog for gunmen to do something for him – Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, in the wake of his social media fracas with former manager Bulldog, alleged he and former President Mahama had been up to something.

According to him, Bulldog has been supplying Mr Mahama with gunmen to execute some secret deals for him.

In one of his numerous Facebook posts, he said:

“You said former president Mahama asked you if you can get him, gunmen, to do some work for him right?

Amongst other damaging allegations, Shatta Wale did insinuate that Bulldog has been Mahama’s partner in crime and they carry out several undercover deals.

Blowing his cover, Shatta Wale asked Bulldog to confess about his dealings with Mahama where he is normally tasked to supply gunmen.

Shatta Wale also added that Bulldog acted as the liaison officer between Mahama and some girls which he supplied to him.

He wrote: Ghana will know when you said President Mahama sends you to bring him, girls

Below are screenshots of the additional things Shatta Wale had to say…

Shatta Wale is currently assisting the police over an allegation he made about Bulldog’s alleged involvement in the killing of the late manager of rapper Kwaw Kese, Fennec Okyere.