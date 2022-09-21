Mahama wasn’t invited to the Queen’s funeral because he’s corrupt – Chairman Wontumi

- Advertisement -

Fierce NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi has disclosed why he thinks ex-president John Mahama was not invited by the Royal Family to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to him, the Former President was not invited to the Queen’s burial because the Royal family doesn’t want to associate itself with world leaders with questionable characters.

He explains the Queen’s Royal Family took into consideration the corrupt nature of John Mahama especially the Airbus scandal hence the more reason he didn’t get an invite to attend the burial.

Chairman Wontumi disclosed this to Wontumionline.

“The Royal Family commands respect and they don’t want to associate with scandalous persons who have gained fame through international corruption. They know who Government Official One is in the Airbus scandal and that is the reason they didn’t send an invitation to Mr. John Mahama”, Wontumi said.

Meanwhile, John Mahama has signed the book of condolence of Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor.

In a post shared, Mahama wrote “An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.

“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humor and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth.”

NB: Queen Elizabeth’s reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch, the longest recorded of any female head of state in history, and the second-longest verified reign of any sovereign in history.