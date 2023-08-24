“Mahama is not the ‘Papa No’ who paid $7 million to Tracey Boakye” – Ayisha Modi makes shameful U-Turn

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Switch U-turn as Ayisha Modi comes out to deny the allegations she levelled against ex-President Mahama that he paid Tracey Boakye $7m to keep some secrets.

Modi, in a new interview, has debunked the claim where she fingered the ex-President as the source of Tracey Boakye’s cash windfall.

According to her, she was extremely clear that Tracey Boakye committed her crimes in Kumasi and received her cash payments in Kumasi and as everyone knows, the former President is not based in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi said people should refrain from pointing fingers at Mahama as she apologizes for any inconvenience her utterances may have caused.

Ayisha Modi had sparked off a firestorm on social media several days ago when she dropped a bombshell allegation against Tracey Boakye.

She said Tracey should stop trolling her under posts by Afia Schwarzenegger else she would expose her big time.

Ayisha insinuated Tracey Boakye had made a huge windfall of $7m by blackmailing someone prominent whom she led Ghanaians to assume was the ex-President.

During her rant, Ayisha had hinted that if not for the fact that men cannot control their libidos, there would be no way an ex-President should have any dealings with somebody like Tracey.

Watch the video below