“Mahama pays his bills and has never defaulted on payments” – ECG shockingly discovers 

Mahama pays his own utility bills and has never defaulted on payments.

The electricity company of Ghana discovered, during a routine check, that former President Mahama pays his own bills.

According to the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, Mr Mahama pays his bills from his own pocket and has never defaulted.

In a conversation with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM, the MD cautioned that nobody uses the information to score political capital but also facially expressed surprise about a former president paying his own utility bills.

Mr Samual Mahama promised that he would forward the issue to the Chief of Staff and ensure that the utility bills of former President Mahama were absorbed by the state.

John Mahama pays his own bills, confirmed by the ECG MD!! pic.twitter.com/QZvhqoi90G — KOJO DYNAMIC ? (@AnnanPerry) April 18, 2023

Mr Mahama had earlier said in an interview with Alfred Ocansey of TV3 that he pays for all his bills and that, contrary to popular notion, he does not enjoy any perks as a former president.