Former President, John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to be steadfast and brave the current economic hardship that is battling the country.

His comment was in reaction to the news of a man who had committed suicide by electrocution on a high-tension pylon in Kasoa.

The deceased, Kofi Kakra – a driver’s mate – had cited the general economic difficulties and life’s struggles as the reasons for his decision to commit suicide.

Taking to his Twitter page, the former President urged Ghanaians to not resort to suicide as an escape from the dire situation in the country.

He called on Ghanaians to “be each other’s keeper and keep hope alive.”

“I returned from a trip to the sad news of Kakra who electrocuted himself. Levels of hardship in Ghana are dire; worst in 3 decades. But suicide is never an answer. Even in the darkest night there’ll come dawn. The sun will rise again. Let’s be each other’s keeper & keep hope alive,” he said.

The Police were, subsequently, called to the scene but failed to convince the 24-year-old to climb down.

At around 5 pm, the man was seen swinging from one of the poles and a few minutes later stepped on a high-tension wire and was electrocuted.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Prior to his tragic death, onlookers tried to talk him down but their pleas fell on deaf ears as he was determined to end his life over the unbearable hardship.