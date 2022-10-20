type here...
News
News

Survey shows Mahama is likely to win the 2024 elections

By Kweku Derrick
John Mahama and Akufo Addo
Former President John Dramani Mahama is deemed the popular choice for many Ghanaians to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo in the next election, a new poll by Global Info Analytics has revealed.

In a survey of potential voters for the 2024 elections, Mr. Mahama was shown to have a 29% advantage against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

With Mr. Mahama receiving 73 percent of the vote compared to Dr. Bawumia’s 24 percent, the survey suggests that the Eastern Region may be drifting away from the NPP.

A total of 5,661 people participated in the survey.

According to the EC 2020 register, the total number of voters in each area was used to determine how many people would be included in each region’s sample.

Each region’s assigned sample will be distributed to specific districts based on the results of a random simulation of all 275 districts.

The survey also revealed that Mr. Mahama had made up ground in the Northern Region, which he had previously lost.

According to the survey, he also maintains his advantage in the Vice President’s native area of the North East.

Seventy percent of people are skeptical that the NPP can “Break the Eight” by winning a third consecutive term in 2024, while 19 percent are optimistic and 10% are unsure.

Approximately 46% of NPP voters are pessimistic about the party’s chances in the 2024 elections, while 43% are optimistic.

    Source:GHPage

