Mahamudu Bawumia sponsors a one week vacation for Chef Faila after her cook-a-thon

Ghanaian executive chef, Faila Abdul-Razak has received a good news after she was blessed with a one-week vacation kind courtesy the Vice Presiden, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The vacation is set to cover the Chef, her husband and her wonder sous chef, Eric Malik.

The Royal Cosy Hills Hotel popularly referred to as the Jirapa Dubai in the Upper West Region is set to host them.

This was revealed after Chef Faila and her team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to thank Bawumia for his support during the cook-a-thon in Tamale.

It is also worth noting that Bawumia supported Faila’s GWR attempt at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale with GH¢30,000.

Chef Faila began her journey to break Irish chef Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 54-minute record on Monday, January 1, 2024.